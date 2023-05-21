Brazzo says Bayern Munich “had to act” on sacking Julian Nagelsmann, “surprised” team might not win any trophies

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić still insists that the decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann back in March was the proper call at the proper time.

“All decisions were made to the best of our knowledge and belief for FC Bayern. I’m doing my job 24/7 and always trying to do my best. When you see what kind of team we had before the start of the season — it’s surprising to me too that we might not win any title this season,” Salihamidžić told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We looked at it for a long time and were of the opinion that we had to act. Thomas Tuchel needs the preparation (preseason) with the team, then everything will be better.”

Will it, though?

Tuchel has a long history of grating on players and this roster has some unhappy players, some ill-fitting players, some veterans being squeezed out, and some who really do not fit into what the future of the club looks like.

This is not a turnkey solution for any coach, let alone one who is still grasping at straws on how to get the best out of this group two months into his tenure.

Regardless, the sporting director came away from the match perplexed and unable to figure out where things went wrong.

“I was very optimistic. It was a very good training week, we had a good intensity and we improved. We did a lot of things right this week. After half an hour we didn’t show much today. It was very disappointing,” Salihamidžić said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve always preferred to have it in our own hands, that’s no longer the case. Now we have to hope, cross our fingers, win our game next week and see what happens.”

