“The atmosphere is dead” — Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt describes despondent locker room after RB Leipzig debacle

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt had to look around and wonder what was happening against RB Leipzig.

The Bavarians were comfortably ahead and leading 1-0 until the 65th minute when all hell broke loose. By the 86th minute, Bayern Munich was down 3-1, courtesy of two penalty conversions by Die Roten Bullen and De Ligt was left stunned.

“The atmosphere (in the dressing room) is dead. Dortmund? We have to look at ourselves. We didn’t play a good game. Hopefully Dortmund won’t win tomorrow, but we have to look at ourselves and win our game next week,” De Ligt told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One penalty came because of a sloppy play from De Ligt’s center-back partner, Benjamin Pavard, while other was the result of a handball call on Noussair Mazraoui. When adding in the second disappearing act by Joao Cancelo, this was one of the worst performance by a Bayern Munich backline in quite some time.

Now, the season is in the hands of Borussia Dortmund, something that no one on the Bayern Munich roster likely feels comfortable with.

Want more thoughts on that absolute debacle of a match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig? Check out our postgame podcast for our thoughts on where everything went wrong, why Bayern Munich collapsed in this match (and in this season), and who needs to be looking over their shoulder moving forward at the club. You can listen on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!