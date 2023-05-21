Vote! Player ratings: Bayern Munich 1 - 3 RB Leipzig

Where is Thomas Müller’s horse and its rider? Where is the Offenbach that was blaring? They have passed like a rainy night in Mainz, like grassworks in the meadow. The days have gone down in Bavaria into shadow.

Bayern Munich got smacked by RB Leipzig. How did it come to this?

Bild ratings:

Extra thoughts:

Thomas Tuchel’s line-up and subs are nearly unchanged from the previous game, a rousing victory over Schalke. However: the exclusion of an energetic Leroy Sané (in favor of Leon Goretzka and a reversion to 4-2-3-1) looks like a serious mistake.

Thomas Müller was his usual quick-thinking self, directing his teammates around him to press Leipzig’s build-up. But in front of goal? Not enough, and it’s unfortunate again given the position he was tasked with.

Noussair Mazraoui maybe didn't deserve a 5, though he wasn’t his usual influential self. If anyone deserved a 5, it wasn’t any individual player but perhaps the coach.

How did Bayern go for such long stretches, yet again, without looking threatening? A lot of soul searching to be done in the offseason.

Want more thoughts on that absolute debacle of a match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig? Check out our postgame podcast for our thoughts on where everything went wrong, why Bayern Munich collapsed in this match (and in this season), and who needs to be looking over their shoulder moving forward at the club. You can listen on Spotify or below:

