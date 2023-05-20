 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Bayern Munich fell apart against RB Leipzig -- and its title hopes might have went down the drain. Listen to what happened with Bavarian Podcast Works!

Filed under:

Konrad Laimer finally speaks on his impending move to Bayern Munich

The Austrian just put a dagger through Bavarian hearts, maybe just weeks before he becomes one himself?

By CCyler
/ new
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich were put to the sword by RB Leipzig in a 3-1 loss at home, a comeback from one down which was triggered by a goal on the counter by Konrad Laimer, a player whose contract expires this summer and who for over a year has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. It has been reported that his transfer has been completed for months now with just the announcement pending, showing Laimer’s professionalism in undertaking his job against his future employers and scoring the goal that may rid Bayern of an eleventh league title in a row.

After the game, Laimer spoke to Sky Sports DE (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia):

This is all but a confirmation that the Austrian midfielder will join Bayern Munich after the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Want more thoughts on that absolute debacle of a match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig? Check out our postgame podcast for our thoughts on where everything went wrong, why Bayern Munich collapsed in this match (and in this season), and who needs to be looking over their shoulder moving forward at the club. You can listen on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 10 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works