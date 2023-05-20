Konrad Laimer finally speaks on his impending move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were put to the sword by RB Leipzig in a 3-1 loss at home, a comeback from one down which was triggered by a goal on the counter by Konrad Laimer, a player whose contract expires this summer and who for over a year has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. It has been reported that his transfer has been completed for months now with just the announcement pending, showing Laimer’s professionalism in undertaking his job against his future employers and scoring the goal that may rid Bayern of an eleventh league title in a row.

After the game, Laimer spoke to Sky Sports DE (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia):

Konrad Laimer has pretty much confirmed his move to Bayern: "We'll see.. Of course everyone knows that my contract (at Leipzig) is expiring and it's nice here (Allianz Arena) too" [@SkySportDE] pic.twitter.com/FSbRVnOR86 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 20, 2023

This is all but a confirmation that the Austrian midfielder will join Bayern Munich after the expiry of his contract in the summer.

