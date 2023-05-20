Transfer shocker! German tycoon offers to finance Bayern Munich acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Abendzeitung (as captured by Sportskeeda), a German tycoon is attempting to help finance a deal to bring Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich.

Huh?

Yeah...let’s take a look:

According to Abendzeitung, a millionaire fan named Marcus Schön has offered Bayern Munich to fund a summer move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is currently playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Ronaldo was linked with a move to the Bavarians last summer as well as after his Manchester United exit in November. However, he joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and earns around £173 million per year. Despite his massive salary, Schön is interested in luring the Portuguese superstar to Germany. He has reportedly sent an email to Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn about funding a potential move. Schön is reportedly looking to cover Cristiano Ronaldo’s massive salary by generating massive revenue through shirt sales. However, it is highly unlikely that the Bavarians would look to pursue a move for the 38-year-old in the summer.

The Mirror captured a little more on the situation:

“It would be conceivable that we could undertake to pay a transfer fee or loan fee in excess of a basic amount to be defined if our company is clearly seen as ‘facilitating’ the difference,” Schon wrote, per Abendzeitung (via Football Transfers ). “In the event of a permanent commitment, we would expect a share in the proceeds from the jersey in order to limit our financial risk.” The businessman is said to have emailed Kahn directly with his proposal. However, any deal would need Ronaldo to take a pay cut on his current Al-Nassr deal. Ronaldo’s deal in Saudi Arabia is worth a reported £173m a year, making the Portuguese the highest-paid player in world football. His deal with the club runs until 2025.

The likelihood of this actually happening is, well, next to zero, but let’s dig into exactly who this German fella is. This is how Tribuna described Schön:

Schön is a German internet millionaire, and owner of the site buero.de. He is described as a calculated businessman and not a “sweet dreamer.”

Buero.de appears to be an office supply-type company, which — I suppose — would be the outlet where Schön would appear to want to capitalize on the deal. Schön wants to sell shirts to offset his cost.

And if you are thinking this whole scenario sounds insane...you are absolutely correct.