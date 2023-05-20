Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Gamethread and Live Blog

With only six points left to play for, Bayern Munich are locked in the tightest title race we’ve seen in over a decade. In the club’s last home game of the season, they will take on RB Leipzig — the game where Dortmund supporters will be desperately hoping that Bayern drop points.

It’s up to Thomas Tuchel and his players to make sure they’re disappointed.

The coach has a relatively healthy squad for this one, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is still out with injury. That means the attack will have its work cut out scoring goals without a real striker. We saw last week that a 4-1-4-1 can work wonders for the team, with Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller getting goals while Musiala and Sane each got assists (among the attackers that started). Will Tuchel opt for that same lineup, or go with someone more conservative to counter Leipzig’s transitions?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

