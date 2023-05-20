Report: Liverpool, Arsenal join Manchester City, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona in hunt for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

Silly season is upon us...or is it?

ESPN captured yet another report — this one from Marca — linking Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich to a transfer. This time, Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC were added to the list, which already includes Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City:

Multiple clubs across Europe are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, according to Marca. Barcelona are said to view the 28-year-old Germany international as a potential successor to Sergio Busquets, who will leave the Camp Nou as a free agent this summer. The Blaugrana are facing competition from Liverpool and Arsenal, though, with both clubs from England’s top flight also watching him closely. The Bundesliga side are looking for a transfer fee of at least €60 million to part with Kimmich. The Bavarians are unlikely to feel pressured to lower their demands for the club captain, with his contract not set to expire until the summer of 2025.

Where exactly is all of this coming from?

BFW Conspiracy Theory Analysis

All along, I have felt as if Kimmich was the one pushing for a move to the No. 8 position, but...what if Kimmich is actually bitter about having to move away from the No. 6 spot and is generating these rumors as a negotiating tactic?

Not only have we know seen Real Madrid, FC Barcelona. Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool, but we also saw the report regarding Bayern Munich exiting the race for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Are all of these reports connected? Is Kimmich using the media to get his point across? Was Kimmich on the Grassy Knoll on the date of November 22nd, 1963?

Okay...maybe that is going too far, but something is amiss. Kimmich is regarded as untouchable, there has been no indication that he wants to leave or that the club wants to get rid of him. He also does not work with an agent (the normal type of person who would leak out false information as a negotiating ploy of some sort).

Do you want more thoughts on Joshua Kimmich’s situation and what position he should be playing? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: