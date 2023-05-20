Report: Bayern Munich leaves race for Borussia Dortmund transfer target Edson Alvarez

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has left the race for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez and will no longer pursue the Mexico international:

❗️News #Alvarez: Bayern WON‘T enter the race. It’s decided. They have other plans for central midfield. As reported: They like his profile but he’s not a transfer target. Dortmund ist[sic] still interested in signing him instead! Understand Alvarez is really considering #BVB as his new club. But top clubs from are also in. The 25 y/o is ready for the next step in summer. Ajax will let him go. Price tag: Up to €50m all in.

The timing of this is curious as Bayern Munich is rumored to have just two main targets for this summer: a new No. 9 to lead the attack and a new No. 6, who would allow Joshua Kimmich to push up to the No. 8 position.

Reports had circulated for roughly two weeks that Bayern Munich was interested in Alvarez, but now it appears as if the club will turns its focus elsewhere.