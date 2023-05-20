 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New Weekend Warm-up Podcast! Have thoughts on Joshua Kimmich's potential move, the latest transfer rumors, and Sadio Mané's future? Check out our latest podcast on Spotify to see if we are aligned!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich leaves race for Borussia Dortmund transfer target Edson Alvarez

Check one name off the list for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Groningen v AFC Ajax - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has left the race for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez and will no longer pursue the Mexico international:

❗️News #Alvarez: Bayern WON‘T enter the race. It’s decided. They have other plans for central midfield.

As reported: They like his profile but he’s not a transfer target.

Dortmund ist[sic] still interested in signing him instead! Understand Alvarez is really considering #BVB as his new club. But top clubs from are also in. The 25 y/o is ready for the next step in summer. Ajax will let him go.

Price tag: Up to €50m all in.

The timing of this is curious as Bayern Munich is rumored to have just two main targets for this summer: a new No. 9 to lead the attack and a new No. 6, who would allow Joshua Kimmich to push up to the No. 8 position.

Reports had circulated for roughly two weeks that Bayern Munich was interested in Alvarez, but now it appears as if the club will turns its focus elsewhere.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works