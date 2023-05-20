Tottenham Hotspur interested in Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe

Bayern Munich’s technical director Marco Neppe recently signed a new contract with the Bavarian giants. However, it appears that it is not only Bayern who value Neppe’s work highly. According to kicker, Tottenham Hotspur’s want to sign the Bayern man — presumably to be the club’s new sporting director.

Along with the polarising sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, Neppe has been pivotal in Bayern’s squad planning and transfers for quite some time — having joined Bayern initially as a scout in 2014. Yet, despite some big hits, the partnership has also endured their fair share of misses in regards to player transfers, as BFW boss Chuck Smith ruminated on when grading all of Salihamidzic’s transfers at the club.

Nevertheless, Neppe’s recent promotion to technical director from chief scout, coupled with his contract renewal suggest that his work is very highly valued in Munich — his partner in crime Brazzo certainly shares a great rapport with him as do Bayern’s players reportedly. In spite of this, the fact that Neppe will still be living in Brazzo’s shadow at Bayern for quite some time suggests that a move elsewhere, to more autonomy, could appeal to Neppe. Therefore, it is clear that this alleged interest of Tottenham would be of serious consideration to Neppe if true.