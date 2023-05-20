Thomas Tuchel delighted to have Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard’s fortunes at Bayern Munich have changed rather significantly this season. At one point, it looked quite certain that he’d be on his way out of the club during the summer transfer window, and he’d even gone as far as saying he’d be very open to a new challenge since he’d already won everything possible at Bayern after joining from VfB Stuttgart.

Pavard hasn’t always found his preference for center-back to right-back met this season, and he had a turn with the injury bug as well. However, so has the rest of the Bayern defense, from Lucas Hernandez to Noussair Mazraoui to even Dayot Upamecano. Through it all Pavard is now a mainstay in Bayern’s back line.

Thomas Tuchel replacing Julian Nagelsmann back in March hasn’t really changed anything for Pavard, either, as he’s still a regular outfit in Tuchel’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system. Tuchel is also a big fan.

“I’m glad to coach Benjamin. He is absolutely consistent, very solid & has a very high level,” Tuchel enthused in the press conference ahead of the Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig (via @iMiaSanMia). “He can play both CB & RB. He gives us a lot of opportunities in defense. I’m very happy with him. He has a lot of self-confidence.”

Aside from the 3-1 loss at FSV Mainz back at the end of April, Pavard has started the last 8 Bundesliga matches for Bayern and also started both legs against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals. Most of those recent starts have been at center-back instead of right-back, too. Perhaps his future in Bavaria is looking bright.