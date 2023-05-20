Herbert Hainer loves Bayern Munich’s momentum ahead of RB Leipzig tilt

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has seen his club undergo quite a rollercoaster ride of a season on and off the pitch.

Of late, however, things have been looking up and Hainer has liked what he has seen.

“You can see that the team is improving from game to game. The game against Schalke was very good. That’s exactly the momentum we need for Leipzig, because it’ll definitely be a tough game. Thank God we have it in our hands,” Hainer told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to win our games to be German champions. That’s what will happen in the end.”

Hainer is aware that there is a large — and vocal — group that has wanted to see Bayern Munich knocked off its perch atop the Bundesliga. Per Hainer, that crowd is getting exactly what it wanted with this season’s title race.

“The whole country wanted an exciting Bundesliga. Now we have one — but in the end we want to win the 11th title,” Hainer said.

While Bayern Munich needs the three points to stay atop the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig is fight for a Champions League berth. Both clubs desperately need the win.