FC Barcelona to play outside of Europe if they get kicked out of La Liga and UEFA competitions?

FC Barcelona are currently in a legal battle with UEFA over the “Negreira Case” where the Catalans allegedly paid Jose Mara Enriquez Negreira, the ex-Vice President of the Spanish football refereeing committee. Negreira held his position from 1994 to 2018 and allegedly put together reports on referees and was paid 7.3 million euros by Barcelona between 2001 and 2018. With that in mind, Barcelona are already on the lookout for alternatives if UEFA’s sanction does go into effect. They are looking to play in Asia as a guest club (as per Marca):

According to Tv3 show ‘Onze’, Barcelona have carried out a study to find out whether they could participate in a competition outside Europe in case the UEFA sanction is finally confirmed. One option, according to the Catalan TV show, would be to play friendlies and another would be to try to feature in a competition as a guest club, something that could bring Barcelona good profit. The club could consider participating in an Asian league. (Sport also reports the same thing)

Barca are also not safe from the higher-ups of La Liga as they could get kicked out of the league as well. Hence, the club are also considering playing in a different league in Europe if they get expelled from La Liga as well. Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently met with UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin, with a seemingly positive outcome.

The apparent motive for this is to raise money to re-sign club legend Lionel Messi whose contract talks are in limbo, with neither Paris Saint-Germain nor Barcelona able to offer a suitable deal thus far (Football Transfers). They still need to sort out the deals for Gavi, Araujo, Marcos Alonso, and Sergi Roberto, in addition to agreeing terms with Athletic Bilbao for defender Inigo Martinez.

