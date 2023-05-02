 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Update: You want the good news or the bad news for Bayern Munich?

Things are progressing on some injury fronts at Bayern Munich.

With the season’s final weeks ahead, Bayern Munich could use all of the help it can get to secure the Bundesliga title.

It seems like the team got a bit of good news and also some bad news during training. Let’s start with the good stuff — Dayot Upamecano began running after battling a hamstring strain, but still could be out of action for the weekend match against Werder Bremen (Bild via @iMiaSanMia):

Dayot Upamecano completed a light running session alongside rehab coach Simon Martinello today. A return against Werder Bremen on Saturday is not to be expected. The game against Schalke on May 13th is more likely.

The theme of that new bit is progress, which, unfortunately cannot be said for what is coming next. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is still battling a knee ailment (Bild via @iMiaSanMia):

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was at Säbener Straße for treatment today as he’s still struggling with knee problems. It remains questionable whether the striker will play for Bayern again this season.

At this stage, it might be time to start considering shutting down Choupo-Moting for the season.

