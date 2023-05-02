Bayern Munich’s tug-of-war with Manchester United over Randal Kolo Muani

Recent reports show that Bayern Munich have now shifted their focus to signing Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bavarians are now reportedly in talks with the player’s management and the initial signs were positive (as reported by Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia):

News Kolo Muani: Talks between Bayern and his management have started! First talks were positive but no concrete negotiations yet. #SGE is aware of the interest. The real price tag is expected to be lower than €100m + bonus. As reported: light from Hoeneß! @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/W3MeRFJCg3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 1, 2023

Just 38 minutes later, however (check the time of publishing of the tweets), “Pletti” gave an update on the Kolo Muani sweepstakes as Premier League outfit Manchester United are pushing just as hard to get the 24-year-old Frenchman to bolster their ranks:

❗️News Kolo Muani: Understand #MUFC is the club who is pushing the most at this stage! More than #FCBayern! Player has not taken any decision yet. No verbal agreement with any club. His management is sounding out the market. It’s up to Bayern now in order to make the next step… pic.twitter.com/0ARuunBAkl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 1, 2023

Dusan Vlahović was also offered to both Bayern and Arsenal FC for a discounted price as the towering Serb looks to bolt Juventus and Allegri-ball; the funds here would be used to sign Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta, someone who is also linked to the Rekordmeister. Who will Bayern eventually sign: a leap of faith in Kolo Muani, an even bigger leap of faith in a raw Højlund, or saving Vlahović from Italian football? My guess is giving Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting another one-year extension.