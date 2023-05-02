 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s tug-of-war with Manchester United over Randal Kolo Muani

Is the big snatch going to happen?

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Recent reports show that Bayern Munich have now shifted their focus to signing Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bavarians are now reportedly in talks with the player’s management and the initial signs were positive (as reported by Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia):

Just 38 minutes later, however (check the time of publishing of the tweets), “Pletti” gave an update on the Kolo Muani sweepstakes as Premier League outfit Manchester United are pushing just as hard to get the 24-year-old Frenchman to bolster their ranks:

Dusan Vlahović was also offered to both Bayern and Arsenal FC for a discounted price as the towering Serb looks to bolt Juventus and Allegri-ball; the funds here would be used to sign Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta, someone who is also linked to the Rekordmeister. Who will Bayern eventually sign: a leap of faith in Kolo Muani, an even bigger leap of faith in a raw Højlund, or saving Vlahović from Italian football? My guess is giving Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting another one-year extension.

