Germany Watch: VfL Wolfsburg march into the Women’s Champions League Final after triumph over Arsenal

Two-time Champions League winners VfL Wolfsburg are back in the UWCL Final after a thrilling 3-2 (5-4 aggregate) win in extra time over Arsenal FC, who in the previous round eliminated Bayern Munich.

Die Wölfinnen surrendered an equalizer late to push the game into extra time, but were too strong and had too much in reserve for the Gunners to deal with. They have booked a date with FC Barcelona in the Final on June 3rd. Highlights below:

This may well have been the match of the tournament so far. Stina Blackstenius, who had tormented the FC Bayern Frauen over two quarter-final legs, got things started early by ghosting around her marker on a long-range through ball before rounding the keeper in the 11th minute. Wolfsburg answered at the end of the first half through former Gunner Jill Roord, assisted by Alexandra Popp on a set piece.

Blackstenius thought she had replied just a minute into the start of the second half, but her goal was chopped off after review. It was down to Popp to make the impact second contribution, this time deftly heading home from close range on a corner.

But Arsenal weren’t finished. Late in regular time, a set piece resulted in a header from Jen Beattie, with Wolfsburg and Germany national team starting keeper Merle Frohms slow to react. Frohms found redemption in extra time, reacting instantly to a first-time shot from Lina Hurtig, who had replaced Blackstenius midway through the second half.

In the end, Arsenal tired first, and extra time substitute winger Jule Brand — the inaugural Golden Girl recipient for best U-21 talent — won the ball off an Arsenal defender in build-up before providing an inch-perfect low cross that found Pauline Bremer at the back post. Bremer tapped home into an empty net in the 119th minute, just as penalties seemed certain.

Wolfsburg are looking up at Bayern in the Frauen-Bundesliga, but this triumph means the She-Wolves have gone the distance in two tournaments this season. After smashing the FC Bayern Frauen in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals — a 5-0 scoreline on April 15th — Wolfsburg will face SC Freiburg on May 18th to decide the domestic cup.

And if the Bayern Frauen should slip up at all, a treble is not out of the question. Just one point separates the two with four league games remaining.