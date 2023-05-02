Bavarian Loan Works: Leitzig comes up big for Leicester while Nübel concedes four and Tillman crashes out of Cup semi

This week of action for Bayern Munich loanees was better for some than others. Alexander Nübel concedes four goals and Malik Tillman not only left early, but Rangers also crashed out of the Scottish Cup. On the other hand, Leitzig had a great game and finally got goal support from her teammates. Leicester sits in 10th place — with a two point cushion and a game in hand. All 13 points have come since Leitzig went on loan to Leicester. See what else everyone was up to:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco hosted Montpelier on Sunday. Down just 1-0 at halftime, a barrage of shots and goals came in the second half. Nübel faced 19 total shots, including nine on goal. He was only able to make five saves, conceding four goals. Monaco’s shots and offense did not show up and was unable to score. The match ended 4-0.

Monaco will travel to face Angers on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Rangers faced their bogey team Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup. Tillman started the match, but was taken out in the 36th minute — presumably due to injury. Just minutes later, Celtic scored the loan goal of the match and went on to win 1-0.

Rangers return to league play against Aberdeen on Sunday.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

United had two league fixtures this week. First, on Thursday, Sabitzer was on the bench, but did not make it onto the pitch. On Sunday, at home against Aston Vila, Sabitzer started and played 86 minutes. He had one shot just over the bar early in the match. He also had two key passes to help in the attack and a clearance, an interception, and ten recoveries to help in the defense. United would go on to win 1-0.

United will have two matches again this week. First they will travel to face Brighton on Thursday and then to London to face West Ham on Sunday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC played on Saturday for the first time since April 2. It was another huge game for Leitzig in goal — making eight saves and conceding zero goals! Unlike other matches where Leitzig came up big, Leitzig’s teammates showed up in the attack, scoring four goals. The 4-0 win took Leicester out of the relegation spot. They have a two-point cushion and a game in hand.

Leicester will travel to London to face Arsenal on Friday.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic started out on the bench for Vitesse’s match against Excelsior. He came into the match in the 80th minute, but did not really have time to get into the match properly. He had one shot that went wide and made one key pass. The match would end 0-0.

Vitesse are on the road against Fortuna Sitard on Sunday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started for Regensburg against Sandhausen. While on the field, he completed 85% of his passes and created one chance for his teammates, but that was obviously not enough for this coach. He was subbed off at halftime. Regensburg fell 2-1 and are now level on points with Sandhausen at the bottom of the table.

Regensburg will travel to face Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi started and played the full 90 minutes for Hannover against 1. FC Nürnberg. While he wasn’t active on the attacking side, he did have a lot of success in the defense. His seven clearances and four recoveries helped Hannover keep a clean sheet and win 3-0.

Hannover will face Karlsruher SC on the road on Saturday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started and played 90 minutes for Magdeburg against HSV. He helped his team on the defense by winning 100% of his tackles and aerial duals. He also attempted to get the attack going from the back by sending eight passes into the final third. His contributions led to a surprising 3-2 win over a Hamburg side shooting for promotion.

Magdeburg will travel to face FC Heidenheim.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started the match against 1860 Munich on the bench. He came into the match in the 53rd minute after his team was already up 2-0. There was no more noteworthy action after he came onto the pitch, and Saarbrücken won 2-0. They sit in 6th place with an outside chance of making it to the 3rd place promotion playoff spot.

Saarbruücken will travel to face VfB Oldenburg.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 1-1 draw against Viktoria Köln.

Aue will travel to face MSV Duisburg on Fridaz.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Cosenza has not played since last week. They will face Brescia on the road on Monday and then host Venenzia Saturday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the 18-man squad for Lustenau’s 4-4 thriller away to Ried.

Lustenau will face Ried again, but at home, on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-0 loss away to LASK.

Klagenfurt will face LASK at home on Saturday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-0 loss away to LASK.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 4-0 loss away to LASK.