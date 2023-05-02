 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Serge Gnabry grateful for starring role as Bayern Munich downs Hertha Berlin

In a season where not a lot has come easy, Serge Gnabry delivered.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

If there was one defining moment of Bayern Munich’s 2-0 victory over Hertha Berlin in the Bundeslga, it was the sensational goal by Serge Gnabry in the second half.

With the game knotted at 0-0, Bayern Munich was in need of someone — ANYONE! — to make a play.

That person would be Gnabry, whose aggressive, lunging header found the back of the net. Gnabry’s world class effort was set up by an absolutely beautiful, lofted ball from his good buddy and midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

In the video below, Gnabry offers his thoughts as to why Bayern Munich has not been able to produce too many goals as of late:

If you wanted to see the tremendous effort (and are not geo-blocked), here is ESPN’s highlight clip of the goal:

Moreover, for as much as Gnabry is criticized for the peaks-and-valleys nature of his career, he is at least on-point with hitting double digits for Bundesliga goals:

Interested in an in-depth discussion about this game and the Bundesliga title race in general? Then why not check out our newest podcast episode? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.

