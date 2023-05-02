Serge Gnabry grateful for starring role as Bayern Munich downs Hertha Berlin

If there was one defining moment of Bayern Munich’s 2-0 victory over Hertha Berlin in the Bundeslga, it was the sensational goal by Serge Gnabry in the second half.

With the game knotted at 0-0, Bayern Munich was in need of someone — ANYONE! — to make a play.

That person would be Gnabry, whose aggressive, lunging header found the back of the net. Gnabry’s world class effort was set up by an absolutely beautiful, lofted ball from his good buddy and midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

In the video below, Gnabry offers his thoughts as to why Bayern Munich has not been able to produce too many goals as of late:

Serge Gnabry with us on @ESPNFC. Relieved to score again with insight into what hasn’t been clicking for Bayern recently. [Also, a personal struggle to find the translation for schönreden…] pic.twitter.com/vOsktWXTjK — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) April 30, 2023

If you wanted to see the tremendous effort (and are not geo-blocked), here is ESPN’s highlight clip of the goal:

Gnabry's header breaks the deadlock for Bayern! pic.twitter.com/pWaF8yugLv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 30, 2023

Moreover, for as much as Gnabry is criticized for the peaks-and-valleys nature of his career, he is at least on-point with hitting double digits for Bundesliga goals:

Serge Gnabry is the only player to have scored at least 10 goals in each of the last seven Bundesliga seasons [Opta] pic.twitter.com/sZl2zZCA9k — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 30, 2023

