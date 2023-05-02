 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Serge Gnabry denies Bouna Sarr his first appearance of the season for Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry’s goal — yes, you read correctly — changed the day.

Sarr and Pavard at the Allianz after PSG.
Bouna Sarr does not get much playing time for Bayern Munich. He was supposed to come on in the 70th minute in the home win against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga but ended up not featuring at all. The reason for this was because of Serge Gnabry scoring the opening goal (via @iMiaSanMia).

Bouna Sarr was about to make his first appearance of the season yesterday, but Tuchel changed his plans after Gnabry’s goal.

Sarr to @BILD: “That was bitter. The goal changed the coach’s mind. So I couldn’t come in anymore.”

It is most likely that Sarr was going to be brought on in place of Noussair Mazraoui at RB instead of Gnabry at RM/RW (which was my initial assumption that is also a bit of a stretch). Nevertheless, we could have seen Sarr’s first ever appearance of the season and Serge has taken that away from us.

At the end of the day, no one can match the greatness of the legend Alvaro Odriozola.

Played only 10 games yet he won 5 trophies; an average of a trophy every two games. Your fullback could never.
Interested in an in-depth discussion about this game and the Bundesliga title race in general? Then why not check out our newest podcast episode? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.

