Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona readying move for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard; PSG to entice Lucas Hernandez with massive offer?; Real Madrid, Barca to make play for Randal Kolo Muani; Manchester City wants Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić; and MORE!

FC Barcelona is preparing to compete with AC Milan for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard:

In a recent report, Mundo Deportivo mentioned that Barcelona could face tough competition for Bayern Munich ace Benjamin Pavard. It has been claimed that the Catalan giants will have to rival AC Milan in the race to recruit the France international in the summer.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also gave an update on Pavard’s status with Bayern Munich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern will hold contract talks with Benjamin Pavard’s management after the last game of the season. From Bayern’s point of view: either extend or sell this summer. Bayern want to renew with Pavard, but not at any cost. The player’s future remains uncertain.

With all of the noise, even Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić took a few moments to comment on Pavard.

“We’ll hold talks and see how he feels. I have nothing against it at all. I’m glad he’s with us,” Salihamidžić told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Benji is playing a very good second half of the season. He’s showing confident performances and is doing a very good job overall.”

Pavard has really come on this season and become the type of dependable player that even his detractors have had trouble finding fault with. The Frenchman would be a massive part of Bayern Munich defense if the team decides to play a back three, but the Rekordmeister’s commitment to Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, and Dayot Upamecano seems to supersede what the club thinks of Pavard. You could really argue that Pavard has been better than Upamecano this season, given the former RB Leipzig star’s recent swoon.

With Hernandez coming off of a major injury, Bayern Munich might want to consider what to do with Pavard, whose talent and versatility are incredible to have on the roster. However, Pavard wants a permanent move to center-back and a starting role. Can that happen at Bayern Munich next season? Probably not without a shift to a back three.

Paris Saint-Germain might be contemplating tossing some major money at Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez:

Paris Saint-Germain will be in the market for a left-footed central defender this summer transfer window. The capital club will have Milan Škriniar arriving this summer, but he’s a right-footed center-back. L’Equipe reported on Saturday (h/t Paris Fans) that sporting advisor Luis Campos eyes two players to fill the role on the backline: Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte and Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez’s contract expires in 2024, so if the German club and the defender cannot agree on a new contract, they might have to sell the player.

It seems very unlikely at this stage that Hernandez will not re-up with Bayern Munich, but PSG could be interesting to him. The amount of money the French club can offer might also be of at least a little interest.

In the end, though, I’d expect Hernandez to stay with Bayern Munich (even though just a few months ago I felt like he would consider an exit for a more lucrative deal).

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani, who has been closely linked to Bayern Munich:

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich for French striker Randal Kolo Muani. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Randal Kolo Muani is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are ready to shell out €70 million to sign the French striker. Meanwhile, the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker is also a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid. Bayern Munich might be the leading contender to sign Kolo Muani, considering he will get more game time at the Allianz Arena than at Real Madrid and Barcelona. But it will be interesting to see if Eintracht Frankfurt will accept a bid worth €70 million to part ways with the 24-year-old.

What happens when Bayern Munich is in the midst of a crazy period where the executives, the coaches, and the players are all under-performing and the events are being referred to as “shambolic” by some pundits?

Well, at Bavarian Podcast Works, we throw our normal Weekend Warm-up format out the window and go full roundtable.

Instead of just hearing my voice, I teamed up with BFW superstar Ineednoname and former BFW staffer and current Daily Mail journo Jake Fenner to break down what’s went wrong, how things are going, and what things might look like moving forward.

We cover it all, give our takes on why this has become a mess, and why no one — from the coach to the CEO to the starting No. 8 — is really safe these days.

Former Bayern Munich star Alvaro GOATriozola is ready to finally move on from pursuing a career with Real Madrid. After being unable to break through in Madrid and a series of loans, Odriozola is ready for a new challenge:

According to Spanish journalist Jorge C Picon, Alvaro Odriozola has made a decision on his Real Madrid future. The 27-year-old defender is ready to depart from the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window. And La Liga clubs Real Sociedad and Athletic Club are interested in him. Alvaro Odriozola seemed to be Real Madrid’s long-term right-back solution when he arrived from Real Sociedad in July 2018. The Spaniard had already made his international debut for his national team. And pundits and fans alike believed he would be Dani Carvajal’s long-term successor.

Manchester City has had its eyes on Mateo Kovačić as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gündogan. As it turns out, Bayern Munich might be screwing up those plans (more on this at the end of the section):

Etihad officials have been hit with a blow from abroad in their hunt to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić, with Bayern Munich reportedly stepping up their interest. A trademark Pep Guardiola side contains central midfielders that are able to dictate the tempo of matches, keep possession, and create chances for the star-studded forward line that the Catalan coach is able to deploy. The likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva and many more have all been regulars in sides that have brought joy to Manchester City fans over the years, as the team continue their trophy haul. With Gündogan expected to leave following the expiry of his contract this season, Bernardo Silva seemingly wanting out for the last couple of years, and Kalvin Phillips not favoured, the need for another midfielder in this Manchester City side has increased. As previously reported on City Xtra, via the information of TV N1 Sarajevo journalist Esmir Kunićn, officials from the Etihad Stadium had sat down for talks with Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić in London.

City’s interest in Kovačić might be a blessing for the Chelsea man. According to Sky Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich might not want him anyway (despite any potential urging from coach Thomas Tuchel):

Despite all recent rumors, we heard once again at FC Bayern that Mateo Kovačić is not a transfer target for the club. They appreciate him and Tuchel has a good relationship with him, but the club doesn’t want to sign the Croatian midfielder.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United are scoping Lille striker Jonathan David — who Bayern Munich might have interest in:

Manchester United and Chelsea will battle each other for the signing of Lille striker Jonathan David, who is expected to leave Ligue 1 this summer.

So Bayern Munich managed to squeak past the worst team in the league and managed to score more than one goal for only the second time in the Thomas Tuchel era. While beating Hertha Berlin puts Bayern ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the table, questions will be asked of the coach and the team after the performance we saw in the first 70 minutes. The Bundesliga title race isn’t over, but it feels rather ... lacking.

In this episode, INNN and Marcus talk about the following: