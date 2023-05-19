Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Only two games left in the Bundesliga — this is crunch time. Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will both be looking for wins here. One is looking for an 11th consecutive title, and the other just wants to be in the Champions League next season. Both are pretty good teams, so we’ll be in for a good game.

Thomas Tuchel has a relatively healthy squad, although he is still missing key players like a striker, a goalkeeper, a 80m euro defender. Okay, maybe Bayern’s injury situation is worse than we realize. Still, with BVB showing no signs of slowing down, Bayern Munich must overcome challenges if they want to keep the Bundesliga stranglehold going. Can they pull it off?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.