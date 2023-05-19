Update: Bayern Munich unwilling to pay more than €80m for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani

It’s looking like Bayern Munich is going to have to pull out all of the stops in terms of negotiating during this summer’s transfer window if they want to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that a top tier striker is priority number one for this summer at Bayern in addition to finding a defensive midfielder to allow Joshua Kimmich some more offensive freedom.

There have been a handful of names linked with Bayern in terms of a striker, but all have more or less been ruled out by this point aside from Kolo Muani; he remains one of the more realistic options. Per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Frankfurt striker is the leading candidate for Bayern, but Frankfurt do not want to let him go for anything less than €90-100m. From Frankfurt’s perspective, there is hope that they will be able to keep hold of him for at least another season and then try to sell him after next summer’s European championships, knowing that there will certainly be a bevy of suitors.

His contract with Frankfurt runs through June 2027, so his value could only go on to increase if he goes on to have yet another season like the one he’s currently showcasing. Frankfurt also know how highly Bayern rates the striker, so they know the amount of leverage they have going into this summer’s transfer window.

Per info from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern is currently unwilling to pay upwards of €100m for Kolo Muani. Despite Bayern’s previously signing off on Tuchel potentially making a signing this summer for as much, it is the club’s hope to try to wriggle the price for Muani down to roughly €80m or €70m plus add-ons to be able to strike a deal with Frankfurt.

With the leverage Frankfurt has, it will likely be difficult for Bayern to convince them to lower the price in the total package, but Bayern also offers the prospect of Champions League football, which another season with Frankfurt would not. They’ve been well below par in the Bundesliga this season despite making it to the DFB-Pokal final, where they are set to face RB Leipzig in Berlin.