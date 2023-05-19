Report: Bayern set to target one of Germany’s best young talents this summer

Bayern Munich always keeps a close eye on the best young German talents. Among others, the likes of VFB Stuttgart’s Lauren Ulrich, Mainz 05’s Nelson Weiper and TSG Hoffenheim’s Tom Bischof have been on the club’s radar for years but they have not wanted to move to Munich for various reasons. Now they seem poised to break into the first team squads, meaning a move (before they probably fulfill their amazing potential and become expensive) seems less and less likely. However, that may not be the case for SC Freiburg’s attacking midfielder and Germany’s U-17 captain, Noah Darvich.

This is because SC Freiburg’s U-19 team, which the 16-year-old had just been promoted to, has been relegated from the U-19 A-League. All of a sudden, Darvich looks set to spend a season in the B-League, for which he is overqualified. And with a contract running until 2024, perhaps Darvich might find it time to move on.

That might explain the recent transfer rumor from CaughtOffside, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, where it is reported that the likes of PSG, Arsenal and Bayern are circling and waiting to snap up the talented youngster. The report also claims that SC Freiburg would find it “difficult” to keep Darvich at the club.

Will SC Freiburg be forced to let him go? Will Bayern beat out the competition? We’ll see. But one thing is for sure. Landing a player of his qualities would be a phenomenal bit of business from the Bavarian giants.