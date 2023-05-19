Bayern Munich turned down summer move for Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan

Bayern Munich already has a packed midfield and will be adding Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig this summer. Not to mention, Thomas Tuchel has still prioritized signing a number 6 midfielder this summer in addition to going after a top tier striker. There’s been a bevy of names linked with the striker’s role, but not so much so for the No. 6 midfielder that Tuchel wants to try to sign, though he does want someone with a physical presence in the center of the pitch to give Joshua Kimmich more offensive freedom.

Because of this, new information from Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia) has revealed that Bayern could’ve very well had the opportunity to sign German international Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City this summer, but turned it down. Gundogan becomes a free agent this summer after spending nearly 7 years with Cityzens after joining from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2016.

While Gungogan himself is in a positive run of form for City, and scored the goal that clinched the Premier League title for them last season, Bayern feels that they already have too many midfielders in the type of role that Pep Guardiola uses him as at City. This summer, Tuchel wants to focus on bringing in a number 6, defensive midfielder since Bayern already has Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, and Konrad Laimer to join this summer.

While Gundogan might be added depth and experience for Bayern, there’s be no guarantee to the player that he’d be getting regular minutes and he’s already 32 years old, meaning Bayern likely wouldn’t give him more than a one or two year contract. Despite Bayern passing him up for this summer’s transfer window, Falk and Altschäffl report that there is interest from FC Barcelona, who have just recently clinched the La Liga title.