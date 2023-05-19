Report: Thomas Tuchel “can totally imagine” working with Declan Rice at Bayern Munich

With the news breaking that Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich could be moving to the No. 8 position next season, the immediate thought for many fans was directed to wondering who the team’s next No. 6 could be.

If manager Thomas Tuchel had his druthers, the boss seems to favor West Ham’s Declan Rice, who is rumored to be available for somewhere around €90 million to €100 million depending on which reports you believe.

Either way, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) gave some insight on just how much Tuchel likes Rice:

Thomas Tuchel has been a fan of Declan Rice for a long time and wanted to sign him at Chelsea. Tuchel ‘can totally imagine’ working with Rice at Bayern.

Despite Tuchel’s desire to work with Rice, his price is prohibitive given the club will already need to spend big on a striker during the summer transfer window as well:

The big problem remains competition from Premier League clubs and price tag of around €100 million. With Bayern also expected to sign a striker for a similar fee, Rice would be too expensive for the club. Bayern are aware it will be very difficult, but the name of Rice is still being discussed.

It is very difficult to convince established English players to jump ship to Germany, but without being able to offer West Ham a competitive fee — and pay Rice what he would get in the Premier League — it seems like an acquisition of the defensive midfielder could be a real longshot (as many have expected it would be).

Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC have been closely linked to Rice.