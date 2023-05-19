 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New Weekend Warm-up Podcast! Have thoughts on Joshua Kimmich's potential move, the latest transfer rumors, and Sadio Mané's future? Check out our latest podcast on Spotify to see if we are aligned!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich to prioritize the contracts of Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala

Not for sale!

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern München v SC Freiburg - DFB Cup: Quarterfinal Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala are Bayern Munich’s talented youngsters (well Davies is still young at age 22), so it’s no surprise that they are considered the club’s future. Davies has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City while Musiala hasn’t been linked to anyone yet. That being said, Bayern want to secure those two players for the foreseeable future.

According to Manuel Veth (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern will be prioritizing the contracts of Musiala and Davies in the summer. Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has already met with the representatives of both players, presumably to ensure that neither player does not entertain any offers from other clubs.

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo was brought in the winter to bolster the club’s ranks, but it is highly unlikely that he will stay beyond the summer owing to his hefty price tag. Noussair Mazraoui is also rumored to leave but it looks like he will be staying.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works