Bayern Munich to prioritize the contracts of Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala

Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala are Bayern Munich’s talented youngsters (well Davies is still young at age 22), so it’s no surprise that they are considered the club’s future. Davies has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City while Musiala hasn’t been linked to anyone yet. That being said, Bayern want to secure those two players for the foreseeable future.

According to Manuel Veth (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern will be prioritizing the contracts of Musiala and Davies in the summer. Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has already met with the representatives of both players, presumably to ensure that neither player does not entertain any offers from other clubs.

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo was brought in the winter to bolster the club’s ranks, but it is highly unlikely that he will stay beyond the summer owing to his hefty price tag. Noussair Mazraoui is also rumored to leave but it looks like he will be staying.