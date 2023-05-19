 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer still out; Serge Gnabry takes a seat; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s season in doubt

Could Bayern Munich be without Yann Sommer against RB Leipzig?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER), Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer missed training again with a gastrointestinal issue, Serge Gnabry sat out to rest, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s status to return this season is in major doubt:

Yann Sommer also missed training today due to gastrointestinal problems. Whether he will be able to take part in the final training session tomorrow remains to be seen at short notice. Serge Gnabry didn’t train on the pitch today either, but in the performance center for reasons of load control.

Whether Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be used again this season is more questionable than ever. Since Choupo-Moting has been out since the beginning of April due to knee problems, a comeback no longer seems realistic.

Meanwhile, Bild (per @iMiaSanMia_GER) gave this assessment:

Serge Gnabry will probably be able to play against Leipzig today despite missing training.

Manuel Neuer was present at training and took some time to chat with coaches Thomas Tuchel and Anthony Barry:

Finally, here are some tweets with pics of the session:

