Julian Nagelsmann won’t get anything if Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is out of a job for almost two months now and, having rejected Chelsea FC and by Tottenham Hotspur, is rumored to be the next Real Madrid coach after the shellacking they received against Manchester City in the Champions League. Nagelsmann has a clause in his contract that says anyone who signs him must pay Bayern around 25 million euros—essentially what they paid for him in 2021. However, there’s another clause in his contract that says he won’t get anything if Bayern win the Bundesliga:

Julian Nagelsmann will not receive a premium if Bayern win the Bundesliga title this season, a clause which was negotiated in his contract. – Sport Bild’s Christian Falk on the “Bayern-Insider” podcast via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Considering that Nagelsmann did most of the dirty work in the league this season, this is a bit disappointing from Bayern. Thomas Tuchel took over in late March while we were in three competitions but is now barely ahead in one that we’ve always won as of late. I also couldn’t help but feel suspicious about that clause because it’s absurd to think that you put your club ahead of the league and you get nothing after you got sacked.