Bayern Munich and Brentford at odds for highly rated South Korean player

Despite the recent outcomes of those who played for Bayern Munich’s youth teams (loaned away, transferred away, not breaking into the senior team, etc.), the club has its eyes set on Seongnam FC defender Kim Ji-soo.

According to a report from Sungmo Lee via Inside Futbol, the young defender has a buyout clause of $700,000 for the second division side (they were relegated from the top-flight). Although the Bavarians are in on the race, they trail Premier League outfit Brentford for the U-20 player.

It looks like Bayern are getting serious with youth investments as it looks like they struck up a deal with Adelaide United for Nestory Irankunda to join the club. Something tells me that Bayern are looking to make or get the next Kim Min Jae, who made a name for himself at Napoli after winning their first Scudetto in 33 years. This’ll be interesting to see how it pans out.