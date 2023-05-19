Bayern Munich and supermodel Lena Gercke are now partners

Bayern Munich Frauen are getting busier now because they have partnered with a high-profile individual. Who is this person? It’s German supermodel and fashion designer Lena Gercke.

Sport1 reports that the first ever winner of Germany’s Next Top Model in 2006 will now be teaming up with the Frauen team through her fashion brand “LeGer”. The 35-year-old had a connection with the men’s team as she was with Kilian Müller-Wohlfahrt, son of long time men’s team doctor Hans-Wilhelm, and lived in Munich with Müller-Wohlfahrt Jr.

The Frauen also announced it on Twitter:

IT‘S A MATCH! ❤️



LeGer by Lena Gercke und der #FCBayern verkünden auf der #OMR23 ihre neue Kooperationspartnerschaft! #FCBxLeGer pic.twitter.com/EBbtYzhrls — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) May 9, 2023

LeGer by Lena Gercke and #FCBayern announce their new cooperation partnership at #OMR23 ! #FCBxLeGer

Lena was over the moon when she herself wrote about the deal: “Thank you for letting us be there. So happy and proud to be working with these great women,” Gercke wrote on Instagram after a joint appearance with Bayern star Giulia Gwinn on stage at the OMR Festival of the digital and marketing scene in Hamburg, where the partnership was made public. She added with a heart emoji: “More to come!”