Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City wants Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich; Manchester United, Newcastle, Juventus join Chelsea in Sadio Mané race; Neymar wants out of PSG; Real Madrid preps Jude Bellingham bid; FC Barcelona, Leo Messi getting close?; & MORE!

Where is all of this noise about Joshua Kimmich wanting to leave Bayern Munich coming from? In recent days, we have seen reports detailing interest from both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which was...odd.

Now, Kimmich’s old friend Pep Guardiola might want to bring him to Manchester City as well:

Barcelona are joined by Manchester City in the race for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who state the Citizens are ‘lurking’ to sign the 28-year-old. The report mainly focuses on the La Liga side’s desire to secure the midfielder’s services and mentions Manchester City as their competitor at the end. Kimmich is ‘upset’ with Julian Nagelsmann’s exit and is ‘seriously considering leaving’ the Bavarian club in the summer. This has excited the Blaugrana as everyone within the Camp Nou appreciates him.

Kimmich might, indeed, be unhappy with how the season played out, especially the sacking of Nagelsmann, but (throws on tinfoil hat) this could just be some posturing from Kimmich’s camp to get what he wants — a move to the No. 8 position (which already looks to be firmly in motion).

As for where FC Barcelona stands in this mess, well, the Catalans believe that they can get Kimmich for the cool price of 60 million per a report captured by Barca Universal:

Despite that, a fresh report from Mundo Deportivo’s Ferran Martinez is now claiming that Barcelona see Kimmich as a real option and based on the information from the German international’s entourage, they believe that he could be signed for less than €60 million.

Just a few days ago we saw that Chelsea FC and Newcastle United had emerged as the leaders in the clubhouse to win the sweepstakes for Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané. Now, it appears that Manchester United might have leapt over Chelsea to take a leading role in the pursuit. Juventus seems to be involved as well:

Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly emerged as the likeliest clubs to sign Sadio Mané with Bayern Munich keen to offload the winger following a miserable debut season. The Senegalese star only joined Bayern Munich last summer in a £27.4million deal from Liverpool. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has claimed Newcastle could represent a ‘very hot option’ for Mane, with the Magpies likely to seek reinforcements ahead of a European campaign next season. A return to Liverpool is viewed as unlikely, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having invested £44m in Cody Gakpo and £85m in Darwin Nunez since Mane’s departure last summer. Juventus may represent an option in Serie A with the Italian giants seeking to respond to three successive seasons without a league title. According to Caught Offside, Mane has been earmarked as one of the Saudi Arabian Government’s big name targets as the nation seeks to attract stars to its league.

Another week, another set of Bayern Munich stories to discuss.

The Bavarians stomped Schalke 04 last weekend and we saw some plans for the 2023/24 leaked out this week as well. Knowing all of that, there is plenty to discuss. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A look at the rumors regarding Joshua Kimmich’s rumored position change, his power at Bayern Munich, and the interesting timing of the transfer rumors linking him to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City. What does this all mean for Leon Goretzka’s future with the club?

Will Bayern Munich move on Ajax’s Edson Alvarez? What about Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Kai Havertz? Or maybe...West Ham’s Declan Rice? Finally, the latest on Bayern’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Some thoughts on the title race and the implications of this weekend.

Should Sadio Mané stay or go? Manchester United, Chelsea FC, Newcastle United, and Juventus might be interested...but he could want to stay.

Newcastle United could be getting serious about a pursuit of RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai:

Sky Germany reports that Newcastle United once again sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig attacker Dominik Szoboszlai in their 2-1 win against Werder Bremen where he scored the winner in the 98th minute. Newcastle had previously sent scouts in to watch Szoboszlai and teammate Amadou Haidara, however, Newcastle’s interest in the Mali international has now cooled. Szoboszlai is a transfer target for Newcastle as they look to sign a right-winger in the summer transfer window, a profile which the Hungarian fits. The aim for Szoboszlai is to play Champions League football next season, whether that be at Leipzig or another club.

Szoboszlai has a wealth of physical tools in his arsenal and has some silky skill, but he has not made the dramatic impact many expected in the Bundesliga. At just 22-years-old, the Hungarian has plenty of time to mature and evolve into a better player and surely Newcastle has its eyes on what Szoboszlai could be, rather than what he is right now.

It looks like the relationship between Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an end:

Neymar’s representatives have told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club following fan protests outside of his home.

With Borussia Dortmund only one point behind Bayern Munich with two games left to play, RB Leipzig are the last team the Bavarians want to face. The Lawnball-based side have not been having a great season this year, but they will be looking for a win to secure Champions League qualification for next season. This is a game that could decide the title race.

Here are our talking points ahead of the game:

Who’s in and who’s out in the lineup?

Thomas Muller should obviously start.

A case for Leroy Sane on the right hand side, and Musiala on the left.

Heresy for some: Maybe give Leon Goretzka a chance.

Why does Joshua Kimmich get everything he wants?

Why Dayot Upamecano will have a tough time getting his spot back.

Thomas Tuchel could field a 4-1-4-1 again — is that a good idea?

The long-anticipated transfer of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid could be getting one step closer to happening:

Real Madrid are already preparing the official bid for Jude Bellingham. After personal terms agreed on long term deal 2 weeks ago, proposal will be sent to BVB and it will include add-ons. ⚪️✨



Timing also depends on Bundesliga title race; Real will be respectful with Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/8jXjFoEt2b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona appear to be headed toward a collision to reunite. However, there are still financial issues in play and it could complicate the Argentine’s return “home”:

Does the prodigal son really come home? On the fringes of FC Barcelona’s championship celebrations, Barca’s president Joan Laporta has given fans renewed hope for a return of PSG star Lionel Messi, whose contract in Paris expires at the end of the season. “We will do everything we can to bring Leo Messi back to Barcelona,” said Laporta. Vice President Rafa also confirmed corresponding thoughts. “He’s good friends with a lot of the players who are celebrating winning the championship today. I’m sure he’s happy. I would love it if Messi came back.” However, it would still not be clear how the Catalans would manage the change financially, the problems with the salary cap are well known. Therefore, a change of Messi to Saudi Arabia or the MLS is still in the room.

Thomas Tuchel pushed all of the right buttons with an all-out, attacking formation and style of play in dismantling Schalke 04 over the weekend.

However, that was just one of the many storylines surrounding the team at the moment. Let’s take a look at the topics of discussion on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show: