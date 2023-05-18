Alphonso Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh gives update on player’s status at Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies is one of the best attacking wingbacks in world football, The Canadian “Roadrunner” is one of Bayern Munich’s important players since he took the world by storm in 2020. However, Davies has not been at his best this season and there are rumors of a move away despite a contract until 2025. His agent, Nick Huoseh, has an update on Davies’ situation at Bayern:

A number of clubs are interested [in Davies] but no direct talks [on a transfer]. Davies has two years left on his contract. Bayern are hoping to extend the contract. Nothing confirmed yet. – TSN Soccer as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

As you can see, Bayern have no intention of letting Davies go and are still trying to tie him down with a longer deal. We have seen that Manchester City and Real Madrid (whom City walloped 4-0 in the Champions League semifinals) are waiting for the right moment to pounce. Whatever the case, Bayern need to extend Davies sharpish.