Bayern Munich Alumni: Agent reveals why Julian Nagelsmann turned down Chelsea

Julian Nagelsmann representative Volker Struth is doing work in the media circuit. The ex-Bayern Munich manager has been in the news again lately as speculation over his future continues; he was revealed to be out of the running at Tottenham after also missing out on the Chelsea FC job. According to Struth, however, that one at least was Nagelsmann’s own decision.

Struth told the story on a podcast for Bild, as captured by 90min.com, and revealed that Chelsea did make contact — and fast.

“I can confirm that Chelsea were quick to call,” Struth said. “There were some phone conversations...He was their number one, that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he had wanted it.”

But why didn’t Nagelsmann want the job? Because Chelsea have been a right mess since their new owners took over — from the firing of Thomas Tuchel that set Nagelsmann’s own sacking into motion to the brief Graham Potter era that followed and a lavish winter transfer window spend.

“It was the right decision not to go there. It’s a club in troubled waters at the moment,” Struth continued. “And their transfer policy, spending a few hundred million euros, has raised expectations that need to be met. There were also some other issues.”

The Blues, of course, would claim the narrative in their own favor and have opted for ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs, another club in troubled waters, have claimed the same. But it would seem that Nagelsmann knows he has the luxury of choosing carefully his next destination — and is willing to be patient for another job to open up.