Fabrizio Romano: Sadio Mané wants to stay at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané has struggled to find his peak form since his knee injury that he picked up just before the winter break for the World Cup in Qatar. He missed out on going to the tournament with Senegal and hasn’t quite hit his full stride since the Hinrunde and marking his return to full fitness towards the end of February, just weeks before Julian Nagelsmann was sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Prior to the World Cup break, Mané had tallied a total of 11 goals and four assists across all competitions, but since he’s returned from his knee injury, he’s only scored once and has provided two assists. The Senegalese seems to have fallen out of favor with Nagelsmann and hasn’t really ever been in favor under Tuchel.

With his dip in form, there’s been increased speculation that Bayern would attempt to cut their losses with the former Liverpool player and try to offload him during this summer’s transfer window, but that’s not the case. Per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mané and the agency that represents him have no plans for a summer departure from Bayern. He also adds that he has a strong relationship with Tuchel and sees the big picture with his position at the club. Tuchel will have plenty of familiarity with the Senegalese winger given his time as manager of Chelsea in the Premier League.

Understand Sadio Mané still wants to stay at Bayern next season. Mané & his agency ROOF have no plans to leave the club. #FCBayern



Mané seed the project at Bayern, he has great relationship with Tuchel and hopes to stay and win titles next season. pic.twitter.com/BlfpcxC55P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2023

France-based journalist Papa Mahmoud Gueye also stated that the feeling is mutual between both Mané and Bayern. A lot of conflicting reports had come out suggesting Mané was one of the top players on the list to leave the club this summer, but if this report is accurate, perhaps Bayern will keep him around after all.