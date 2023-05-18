 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Update: Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller returns; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting works out individually; Yann Sommer takes a seat

Preparations are underway for Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig.

FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Another Bayern Munich training session, another surprising absence.

We’ll get to who was out in just a bit, we do have news on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and his balky knee. After initially not coming out of the locker room, Choupo-Moting did eventually make it out to training individually.

It is still unclear if the veteran striker will be ready for the RB Leipzig match, but he is making an effort:

Eric Maxim #Choupo -Moting is still absent from the #FCBayern team training. Also not seen on the field with the goalkeepers: Yann #Sommer

Choupo-Moting would end up getting in an individual workout in on the training grounds:

A few minutes ago, Eric Maxim #Choupo-Moting came onto the pitch for individual training.

As for what what happened with Sommer, Bayern Munich tweeted out that he was missing due to a gastrointestinal issue:

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was unable to take part in team training at #FCBayern on Wednesday morning. The 34-year-old goalkeeper had to take a break due to gastrointestinal problems.

Some good news did break, however, as Thomas Müller did make his return to team training.

