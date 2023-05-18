Report: Bayern Munich will target Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic if Ryan Gravenberch leaves this summer

When reports said that Bayern Munich would target a midfielder from the Premier League to bolster the squad in the summer, this isn’t what we had in mind. According to Sport1 (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will target Chelsea FC midfielder Mateo Kovacic if Ryan Gravenberch were to leave this summer. While the club have been adamant that the Dutchman is here to stay, the player himself may not feel the same way.

There are a few factors in Kovacic’s favor, most notably his price. His contract expires next summer so the Blues have little leverage if he asks to leave. Kovacic would also be familiar with Thomas Tuchel’s system, having worked with him back during the latter’s stint in England.

But, is replacing a young exciting midfielder like Gravenberch with 29-year-old Kovacic really the way to go? If Bayern are looking for a No. 8, Leon Goretzka is already at the club and Konrad Laimer is on the verge of signing from RB Leipzig. Even if Gravenberch decides to leave, on loan or otherwise, it doesn’t make sense for Bayern to invest in a replacement when the stated aim of the summer is to sign a proper striker.

Let’s just see how this develops.