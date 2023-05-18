Thomas Tuchel wanted Victor Osimhen at Bayern Munich

As Bayern Munich continue their striker escapade, we now know who head coach Thomas Tuchel wanted at the club: Victor Osimhen from newly crowned Serie A champs Napoli. The price tag was way too overboard for the club and it’s unlikely that we would sway Aurelio De Laurentiis into selling at a lower price:

Thomas Tuchel wanted Victor Osimhen as his new #9 at Bayern, but with a price tag of €150m, the coach understands that the club will not do ‘crazy things’ on the market. Kolo Muani remains the top candidate. Harry Kane is not completely ruled out yet. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The remaining transfer targets, Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), are equally inconceivable because Kolo Muani isn’t worth the nine-figure sum that Frankfurt are demanding while Kane is as expensive and it’s unlikely that he would move to Germany at his age.