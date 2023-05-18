 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Tuchel wanted Victor Osimhen at Bayern Munich

The price? 150 million is too expensive for Bayern Munich.

As Bayern Munich continue their striker escapade, we now know who head coach Thomas Tuchel wanted at the club: Victor Osimhen from newly crowned Serie A champs Napoli. The price tag was way too overboard for the club and it’s unlikely that we would sway Aurelio De Laurentiis into selling at a lower price:

Thomas Tuchel wanted Victor Osimhen as his new #9 at Bayern, but with a price tag of €150m, the coach understands that the club will not do ‘crazy things’ on the market. Kolo Muani remains the top candidate. Harry Kane is not completely ruled out yet.

– Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The remaining transfer targets, Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), are equally inconceivable because Kolo Muani isn’t worth the nine-figure sum that Frankfurt are demanding while Kane is as expensive and it’s unlikely that he would move to Germany at his age.

