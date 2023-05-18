Why does Bayern Munich want Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez?

Bayern Munich have now started to look at CDMs in addition to the striker; so far, they’ve been linked to Declan Rice (West Ham) and Edson Alvarez (Ajax). Bayern have been battling Borussia Dortmund for the latter. So, why do the Bavarians want Alvarez? Apparently, it’s because of his personality:

Mentality and desire are crucial aspects in Bayern’s search for a new No. 6, which brings Edson Alvarez into play. Dortmund are one step ahead of Bayern and held talks with the player’s agents. Bayern will have to act fast if they want Alvarez. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The report didn’t really say anything about playing style and the playing system that Alvarez would thrive in. I myself thought that RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer is going to be the No. 6 so I appeared questioning this rumor. Although Laimer functions as an No. 8, I remain unconvinced about Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund is seeking to wrap up a quick negotiation with Alvarez in hopes of avoiding a bidding war per Sport Bild’s Falk and Altschäffl (as captured by @iMIaSanMia):

Dortmund are hoping to quickly seal a deal for Edson Alvarez before Bayern’s supervisory board meeting on May 30, where the player will still be discussed, as Bayern have not decided yet whether they want to make a move for Alvarez.

It seems like some fans are not the only ones who are not convince with a move for Alvarez.