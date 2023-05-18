Bayern Munich team council met with the bosses to keep morale high, avoid slip-ups in title charge

Bayern Munich are just about ahead in the Bundesliga league standings with Borussia Dortmund breathing down the Bavarians’ necks. To make sure that the Rekordmeister keeps the streak of league titles going with the 11th consecutive win, the team council (which consists of the team leaders like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman) met with the execs of the club to hold their nerve in this final stretch:

A meeting took place at Säbener Straße between the team council (Neuer, Müller, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman) and the club’s bosses. The goal was to keep the motivation up and make sure there will be no other slip ups on the way to the title. – Sport Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Now, you might be wondering: “Neuer is injured, so how is he still involved in the talks”? Well, he keeps close contact with the team and is therefore involved in all the discussions.

Thomas Müller spoke of the meeting (Sport Bild via @iMiaSanMia): “The last few weeks weren’t easy for the club and for us as a team. That’s why we met and spoke about what we can change”.

Can the team fend off Dortmund to win the league? We shall find out soon.