Marco Neppe set to stay at Bayern Munich after signing a new contract

Bayern Munich’s current technical director, Marco Neppe, has been at the club for a long time. He joined in 2014, as a simple scout, but left the bosses so impressed that he was promoted to “head of scouting” in 2017. He received another promotion back in 2021, becoming technical director, indicating that he had the new bosses’ approval as well.

And he clearly retains that trust. Sport Bild reports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that Bayern “secretly” (because clearly Bayern needs to communicate everything the club does or Bild think it’s a cardinal sin) extended Neppe’s contract last year, adding that his work is “valued” and that the bosses “are relying on him.” His continued importance is due not only to his phenomenal talent identification, but also because he has a good connection with the team.

Considering that a turbulent summer may be ahead for Bayern, in which Bayern will have to negotiate a dangerously overpriced market carefully, Neppe will need to step up and prove his worth once more for the Bavarian giants.