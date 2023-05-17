Bayern Munich could do RB Leipzig dirty ahead of Bundesliga showdown

The common perception of Bayern Munich is that they buy the Bundesliga’s best players which gave birth to the terms “Bayernliga”, “Farmers League”, etc. but that doesn’t mean they’ll play nice. Why? Because Bayern might play dirty against RB Leipzig, and it’s centered around midfielder Konrad Laimer:

RB Leipzig are afraid Bayern would announce the transfer of Konrad Laimer shortly before their game on Saturday, which would be a ‘typical Bayern trick’ to bring unrest to the opponent. The deal has long been done; Bayern can announce it at any time – Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The only catch with the Laimer deal is that it’s all but confirmed; the deal is done but there’s no announcement from the club. The trick here is to make the signing official and put off RB Leipzig, what with the media noise and all. Given that the Rekordmeister have a slender lead on top of the Bundesliga, they might just do everything to win it.