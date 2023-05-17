 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New preview show! Curious about the upcoming game between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig? Well, this short preview show can help you prepare! Click here to listen on Spotify.

Filed under:

Bayern Munich could do RB Leipzig dirty ahead of Bundesliga showdown

Is Bayern about to activate their scumbag gene?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The common perception of Bayern Munich is that they buy the Bundesliga’s best players which gave birth to the terms “Bayernliga”, “Farmers League”, etc. but that doesn’t mean they’ll play nice. Why? Because Bayern might play dirty against RB Leipzig, and it’s centered around midfielder Konrad Laimer:

RB Leipzig are afraid Bayern would announce the transfer of Konrad Laimer shortly before their game on Saturday, which would be a ‘typical Bayern trick’ to bring unrest to the opponent. The deal has long been done; Bayern can announce it at any time

– Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The only catch with the Laimer deal is that it’s all but confirmed; the deal is done but there’s no announcement from the club. The trick here is to make the signing official and put off RB Leipzig, what with the media noise and all. Given that the Rekordmeister have a slender lead on top of the Bundesliga, they might just do everything to win it.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works