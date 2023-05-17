 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

We do a quick preview of Bayern’s big game versus RB Leipzig.

By Ineednoname
FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

With Borussia Dortmund only one point behind Bayern Munich with two games left to play, RB Leipzig are the last team the Bavarians want to face. The Lawnball-based side have not been having a great season this year, but they will be looking for a win to secure Champions League qualification for next season. This is a game that could decide the title race.

Here are our talking points ahead of the game:

  • Who’s in and who’s out in the lineup?
  • Thomas Muller should obviously start.
  • A case for Leroy Sane on the right hand side, and Musiala on the left.
  • Heresy for some: Maybe give Leon Goretzka a chance.
  • Why does Joshua Kimmich get everything he wants?
  • Why Dayot Upamecano will have a tough time getting his spot back.
  • Thomas Tuchel could field a 4-1-4-1 again — is that a good idea?

