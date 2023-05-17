Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

With Borussia Dortmund only one point behind Bayern Munich with two games left to play, RB Leipzig are the last team the Bavarians want to face. The Lawnball-based side have not been having a great season this year, but they will be looking for a win to secure Champions League qualification for next season. This is a game that could decide the title race.

Here are our talking points ahead of the game:

Who’s in and who’s out in the lineup?

Thomas Muller should obviously start.

A case for Leroy Sane on the right hand side, and Musiala on the left.

Heresy for some: Maybe give Leon Goretzka a chance.

Why does Joshua Kimmich get everything he wants?

Why Dayot Upamecano will have a tough time getting his spot back.

Thomas Tuchel could field a 4-1-4-1 again — is that a good idea?

