Bayern Munich unveils their new home kit, will debut on Saturday

Bayern Munich will be unveiling their new home short officially Wednesday. The new home kit will be worn for the first time against RB Leipzig on Saturday. This will be a massive match for Bayern Munich as the title could be virtually won or decided by the result of this match.

@Footy_Headlines @ityty23 pic.twitter.com/Sj183v57tz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 15, 2023

Bayern Munich’s new kit is somewhat of a “reverse-Arsenal” style with a mainly white torso with red accent on the shoulders and the sides. It is very different from anything Bayern Munich has worn before, especially as a home kit. This is a very different departure for the club and will definitely divide opinions between fans.

This shirt can almost instantly go down with bad memories if Bayern Munich don’t get a win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, which would almost certainly cost them the title. On the other hand, the kit has the chance to be in the memories when Bayern Munich locked up another Bundesliga title.

Here are some additional pics of the kits:

