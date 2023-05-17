Brazzo to present Bayern Munich’s squad plans at the supervisory board meeting

With all of the transfer speculation that Bayern Munich are involved in at the present, one can only wonder who Bayern are going to bring in in the summer. Because apparently, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić will be presenting the squad plans when the execs meet at the end of the month:

At the supervisory board meeting on May 30th, Hasan Salihamidžić will present his squad plans for next season. The board will then approve the budget that will be available to Salihamidžić to strengthen the team It’s already been decided that there will be no complete overhaul. The club’s bosses are generally convinced of the squad’s quality. The main focus will be on two positions: #9 and #6 – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

So, who’s Bayern going to sign? Is it Randal Kolo Muani after all or will it be the likes of Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus and Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta? Will we pry Declan Rice away from West Ham? Who of Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard, and Noussair Mazraoui is staying? Will Thomas Müller end up in the team for 2023/24? We’ll see.