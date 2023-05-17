Report: Bayern Munich discussing Kai Havertz and Mason Mount transfers, but no plans for a move just yet

For weeks now, we have seen the speculation that Bayern Munich has interest in Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

Given his background (English) and his position (attacking midfield), most observers quickly have discounted the rumors involding Mount. For Havertz, meanwhile, there is a history of the interest from the Bavarians.

Despite his primary position (attacking midfield) not necessarily being one of need, Havertz can also play as a striker and as a wing, so his versatility could be attractive to a coach like Tuchel (who, by the way, enjoyed working with Havertz in London).

So…how legit were the rumors? Well, according to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it really was a case of “where there is smoke, there is fire”:

The names of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were discussed internally at Bayern, but the club did not follow up with concrete steps as of now.

While the club reportedly does not have a plan to seriously pursue either player at this stage, we have seen Bayern Munich pull a rabbit out of its hat during the summer transfer window before…will the club do it again?