Hannover 96 has interest in Bayern Munich phenom

Grant-Leon Ranos’ achievements for Bayern Munich’s U-23 side, Bayern II, are well known by now. He emerged as the team’s standout player, scoring an incredible amount of goals and nearly pushed Bayern II to promotion. Unfortunately, with his contract up in the upcoming summer, it looks like his time in Munich is over and he will look for a new club to call his home.

That new home could be in Hannover. According to Neue Presse Hannover (the self-proclaimed best newspaper in town), as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER, 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96 has indicated that they are interested in signing Ranos. Given that Ranos spent 5 years in Hannover 96’s youth academy, it’s possible that Ranos would welcome the familiarity.

However, Hannover 96 have spent the last few seasons in mid table in the 2. Bundesliga. One would imagine Ranos would wait and see if he will have any better offers on the table come the summer instead of pouncing on the first move available.