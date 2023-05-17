Bayern Munich back in for Bayer Leverkusen winger?

Could Bayern Munich strike out in an unexpected direction on the transfer market? While striker and defensive midfielder have been widely identified as squad needs, a report from L’Équipe (via @iMiaSanMia) has the Bavarian giants also tracking Leverkusen winger Amine Adli.

Adli, 23, joined Leverkusen from Toulouse in August of 2021 for a reported fee of €7.50m via Transfermarkt, which holds his current market value at €15m. Adli however had apparently been close to making the switch to Munich instead. The versatile attacker has been a rotational squad member, but not a clear-cut starter, in his two seasons with Leverkusen, and has a contract until 2026.

L’Équipe reports that Adli is also being tracked by AC Milan, while The Guardian suggests English heavyweights Arsenal and Newcastle are interested as well, with a fee potentially exceeding £30m (€34m).

BFW Analysis

Does this make any sense? Maybe if one, or even two of the current group of Bayern wingers departs. Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané look good for long term stays, while Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané have slightly cloudier futures.

At this price, though, it’s hard to see Bayern edging out the Premier League sides if they really are interested. However, the transfer window could come and go with no action — and in that case, maybe sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić will wait for a chance to pounce at a cut-rate price closer to the end of Adli’s contract.

Bayern clearly had interest in the past — so perhaps this ship hasn’t completely sailed.