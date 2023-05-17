 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The latest Flagship Show has dropped! The newest episode of our Flagship Show is out. Check our our thoughts on the weekend, the backline's future, the Dani Olmo rumors, and MORE! Click here to listen.

Filed under:

Manchester United has not made a decision on Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer yet

Marcel Sabitzer’s future is up in the air at Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

After Manchester United announced that Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer is out for the season, the speculation immediately started about what might happen next.

Sabitzer’s future at Bayern Munich is definitely in question, despite no formal word being released by the player or the club. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted out what he knows on the topic:

While Sabitzer had a very successful Hinrunde at Bayern Munich, he thrived at Manchester United and became a beloved figure by the Red Devils fans. At Bayern Munch, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will not be back, but it would seem shortsighted for the club to not even explore what might be possible — unless the Bavarian brass already knows that it wants to move on or that the Austrian star is ready to leave the club.

Unfortunately for Sabitzer, his time at Bayern Munich got off to a very tough start as he had trouble adapting to a new club, a new town, and no longer being assured of a starting role. Many fans gave up Sabitzer as the 2022/23 season started, but the the 29-year-old turned in one solid performance after another to sway many of those same fans back over to his side.

While it is far too early to call what will happen, there are many signs pointing to his exit from Bavaria.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works