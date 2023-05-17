Manchester United has not made a decision on Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer yet

After Manchester United announced that Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer is out for the season, the speculation immediately started about what might happen next.

Sabitzer’s future at Bayern Munich is definitely in question, despite no formal word being released by the player or the club. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted out what he knows on the topic:

Manchester United have not made any decision yet on Marcel Sabitzer future. Discussions with Bayern will take place in the next weeks; Sabitzer would love to stay, no doubts on that. #MUFC



Sabitzer is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, club has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/DmHpjzRqYu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2023

While Sabitzer had a very successful Hinrunde at Bayern Munich, he thrived at Manchester United and became a beloved figure by the Red Devils fans. At Bayern Munch, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will not be back, but it would seem shortsighted for the club to not even explore what might be possible — unless the Bavarian brass already knows that it wants to move on or that the Austrian star is ready to leave the club.

Unfortunately for Sabitzer, his time at Bayern Munich got off to a very tough start as he had trouble adapting to a new club, a new town, and no longer being assured of a starting role. Many fans gave up Sabitzer as the 2022/23 season started, but the the 29-year-old turned in one solid performance after another to sway many of those same fans back over to his side.

While it is far too early to call what will happen, there are many signs pointing to his exit from Bavaria.