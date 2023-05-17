Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to unload Sadio Mané to Chelsea?; Robert Lewandowski has had a great season at FC Barcelona; Achraf Hakimi set to leave PSG; Manchester United, Arsenal battling for Declan Rice; Barca eyeing Martin Ødegaard; and MORE!

Former footballer turned pundit Frank McAvennie, thinks Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané will be a natural fit for Chelsea FC:

And pundit McAvennie has backed Mane joining Chelsea. When asked if Mané is ready to join Liverpool’s rival club, he told Football Insider: “I do not think players bother about that. I know people will say it is not about the money with Mané, but it is because he gives a lot of it away. I do not think there is that allegiance anymore. I could not do it.” “From Liverpool to Chelsea, it is not really as big a problem nowadays. I would love to see him back at Liverpool because they have missed him. He would do a great job at Chelsea. And we have seen this again when prominent players join rival clubs.”

Mané seems very likely to head out for greener pastures this summer and it would seem like Chelsea could be a nice fit. More important than anything, getting Mané’s big salary off of the books could help boost the club’s chances of brining in a true striker.

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has had a pretty terrific season at FC Barcelona despite what some of their fans might think:

Not bad for a first season at the club. pic.twitter.com/PipIjwFkJR — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) May 14, 2023

Thomas Tuchel pushed all of the right buttons with an all-out, attacking formation and style of play in dismantling Schalke 04 over the weekend.

However, that was just one of the many storylines surround the team at the moment. Let’s take a look at the topics of discussion on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show:

A look at the Schalke 04 match, the impact made by Thomas Müller, and how it all came together for at least one game.

A look at the backline: Who should stay, who might go, and how things are lining up for next season.

Addressing the transfer rumors linking Bayern Munich to RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo (Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Manchester United are also in the mix), why it probably does not work, but perhaps one reason why the Bavarians could be considering it.

Achraf Hakimi might be looking to move on from Paris Saint-Germain:

Will Real Madrid hit PSG in the summer? As L’Équipe reports, PSG star Achraf Hakimi is toying with a change in the summer. Despite an impressive start in Paris, the Moroccan is no longer undisputed, his performances have continued to decline in recent months. As the French medium is said to have learned from his environment, the right-back wants to leave PSG in the summer - and would like to return to his former club Real Madrid. Hakimi joined Los Blancos in 2006 and went through all the youth teams there. After a two-year loan to BVB (2018-2020), he moved to Inter Milan, from where he went to the French metropolis just a year later for 68 million euros. Hakimi’s contract runs until 2026, so Madrid would have to offer a decent sum to bring him back. However, this would also be due for a mega transfer from Kylian Mbappé, who is due to move to Spain in the summer or in 2024 at the latest.

Manchester United and Arsenal FC seem poised to throw their proposals down on the table in hopes of landing West Ham United’s Declan Rice:

Manchester United are ready to battle Arsenal for the signing of Declan Rice, though the Gunners remain the favourites to bring in the England midfielder. West Ham manager David Moyes has admitted Rice could leave the club this summer.

Bayern Munich had another eventful week off the field and that left us with a ton to talk about. There is drama with Thomas Müller, a massive transfer rumor involving a potential future captain, and some thoughts on why the effects of decisions made last spring are still being felt.

Check out what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

More thoughts on the why Bayern Munich’s indecision and lack of commitment last spring in the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland saga has put the team in such an awful place at the moment.

Why Thomas Müller really might want to leave the club...and discussing the reasons he has to stay.

Joshua Kimmich to Real Madrid? Let’s talks about how real that might be.

SC Freiburg is set to lose a key piece of its puzzle as goalkeeper Mark Flekken is set to join Brentford FC:

Brentford are in advanced talks to sign Mark Flekken — deal progressing to the final stages, as reported by Bild. ⚪️ #BrentfordFC



€13m release clause to be activated once agreement on personal terms is completed.



He’ll replace David Raya, expected to leave this summer. pic.twitter.com/MG4aNhbd1S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2023

Mark Flekken will be David Raya's replacement, deal set to be completed as called yesterday; Brentford are prepared to seal agreement on personal terms on five year contract. ⚪️ #transfers



Brentford will trigger €13m release clause from Freiburg at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/MnTeDeL8Zi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

FC Barcelona seems willing to send Ansu Fati to Arsenal FC...if the Gunners send back Martin Ødegaard in return:

Barcelona will only entertain bids from Arsenal for Ansu Fati if they include captain Martin Ødegaard as part of a swap deal.

So Bayern Munich finally had a good performance under Thomas Tuchel. Schalke have been undergoing a bit of a renaissance in recent weeks, but they were simply unable to compete with the dynamism and dominance shown by Bayern at both ends of the pitch on the day. Not a single bad performance in sight, making it a good

Here are our talking points from the game: