According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is unlikely to bring Manchester City loanee João Cancelo in permanently during the summer transfer window.

There is rumored to be a release clause of €70 million (though, reports are never definite when quoting that number) associated with an acquisition of Cancelo, which is considered to be cost prohibitive for the Bavarians:

The current tendency is that Bayern will not sign João Cancelo permanently. The Portuguese is too expensive and hence very unlikely to stay. Cancelo himself expects that he will leave Bayern this summer.

If money was not an object, it would seem as if the situation might change. Head coach Thomas Tuchel and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić have both expressed admiration for Cancelo, but the outside-back position is quite full at the moment with Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Stanišić, and Noussair Mazraoui all available. Spending the money on that spot could be considered excessive even if Pavard opts to leave this summer.

Cancelo has also been linked to Arsenal FC and FC Barcelona.

