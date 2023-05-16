 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The latest Flagship Show has dropped! The newest episode of our Flagship Show is out. Check our our thoughts on the weekend, the backline's future, the Dani Olmo rumors, and MORE! Click here to listen.

Filed under:

Training Update: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting misses again for Bayern Munich; Thomas Müller sits out, too, but engages with fans

Will two Bayern Munich attackers be healthy enough against RB Leipzig?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern Munchen v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has a plethora of attacking options on its roster and that is probably a good thing ahead of a pivotal Bundesliga match-up against RB Leipzig this weekend.

Two of those attacking options — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (knee) and Thomas Müller (back) — missed the team training today with their ailments:

While Müller did not practice because of a back issue, the 33-year-old did engage with fans, who were present for the open training session:

With just two games left on the Bundesliga schedule (RB Leipzig, FC Köln), this weekend’s showdown against Die Roten Bullen represents an immense risk. Holding just a one-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich cannot afford a slip up against a very pesky RB Leipzig squad.

For its part, RB Leipzig is also in the throws of a race — to finish in the top four, which would ensure a Champions League berth. Leipzig is in third place with 60 points and is being chased by Union Berlin (59 points) and SC Freiburg (56 points).

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works