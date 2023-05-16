Training Update: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting misses again for Bayern Munich; Thomas Müller sits out, too, but engages with fans

Bayern Munich has a plethora of attacking options on its roster and that is probably a good thing ahead of a pivotal Bundesliga match-up against RB Leipzig this weekend.

Two of those attacking options — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (knee) and Thomas Müller (back) — missed the team training today with their ailments:

Start of the preparation for Saturday's game against RB Leipzig. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is not training with the team [ @_kochmaximilian]pic.twitter.com/xzof6gLu4R — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 16, 2023

While Müller did not practice because of a back issue, the 33-year-old did engage with fans, who were present for the open training session:

Müller is struggling with a slight back problem again, says he should resume training tomorrow [@itstheicebird] https://t.co/OjMZWojzh7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 16, 2023

With just two games left on the Bundesliga schedule (RB Leipzig, FC Köln), this weekend’s showdown against Die Roten Bullen represents an immense risk. Holding just a one-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich cannot afford a slip up against a very pesky RB Leipzig squad.

For its part, RB Leipzig is also in the throws of a race — to finish in the top four, which would ensure a Champions League berth. Leipzig is in third place with 60 points and is being chased by Union Berlin (59 points) and SC Freiburg (56 points).